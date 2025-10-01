vivo v60e india launch on this date

Vivo V60e, the upcoming phone from Vivo will launch in India soon. The Vivo V60e will launch in India next month. To recall, the Vivo V50 was launched earlier in 2025, then Vivo V60 launched in August 2025. Now, in October, the Vivo V60e is coming. The company has confirmed a launch date for the device now.









Vivo will launch the Vivo V60e in India on October 7, 2025. There are many more announcements from Vivo scheduled for October 2025. The Vivo V60e has already been teased on Flipkart. It is set to feature a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. Further, it is likely going to be the first phone in its price segment to feature a 200MP main camera sensor.

The Vivo V60e is likely going to be a camera powerhouse. Since the launch is only a few days away, we are likely going to get a few more updates around the device. It is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India, for the base variant. It may start around Rs 35,000 with bank and launch offers bundled. Vivo is likely going to offer the ZEISS portrait modes on the Vivo V60e as well.