Vivo V60e India Launch on this Date

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo will launch the Vivo V60e in India on October 7, 2025. There are many more announcements from Vivo scheduled for October 2025. The Vivo V60e has already been teased on Flipkart.

Highlights

  • Vivo V60e, the upcoming phone from Vivo will launch in India soon.
  • The Vivo V60e will launch in India next month.
  • To recall, the Vivo V50 was launched earlier in 2025, then Vivo V60 launched in August 2025.

Follow Us

vivo v60e india launch on this date

Vivo V60e, the upcoming phone from Vivo will launch in India soon. The Vivo V60e will launch in India next month. To recall, the Vivo V50 was launched earlier in 2025, then Vivo V60 launched in August 2025. Now, in October, the Vivo V60e is coming. The company has confirmed a launch date for the device now.




Read More - iPhone Deal You Probably Didn’t Hear About

Vivo will launch the Vivo V60e in India on October 7, 2025. There are many more announcements from Vivo scheduled for October 2025. The Vivo V60e has already been teased on Flipkart. It is set to feature a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. Further, it is likely going to be the first phone in its price segment to feature a 200MP main camera sensor.

Read More - iOS 26.0.1 Rolled out, Fixes Cellular Issues

The Vivo V60e is likely going to be a camera powerhouse. Since the launch is only a few days away, we are likely going to get a few more updates around the device. It is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India, for the base variant. It may start around Rs 35,000 with bank and launch offers bundled. Vivo is likely going to offer the ZEISS portrait modes on the Vivo V60e as well.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

There is a new lightweight browser "Soul browser", you can try that too, I felt soul is way more lighter…

YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India Under Rs 100

Sujata :

Exactly, the free pirated versions are more capable than so called official youTube Premium. And I call it shortsTube, it's…

YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India Under Rs 100

Kamal Ahmed :

Net work problem is still in BSNL 4G

PM Launches Swadeshi 4G Network; BSNL 4G Crosses 20 Million…

lbp :

may be 5g mmwave is useful in smart citiy(see wikipedia) well planed layout cities like gandhinagar(gujarat) Chandigarh(punjab) navi mumbai ,…

Timeline: The Journey of India’s 26 GHz Spectrum Allocation and…

lbp :

as per google translate you said (You made my brother cry, you don't make him cry like this brother) elaborate…

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments