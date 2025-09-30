iOS 26.0.1 Rolled out, Fixes Cellular Issues

Reported by Tanuja K

The iOS 26 was a huge rollout for Apple. It redefined what iOS is and this change reflected throughout the software ecosystem of Apple. For products such as Mac and iPad as well the new Liquid Glass theme is here.

Highlights

  • iOS 26.0.1 is now rolling out for users globally.
  • This update is very important for the iPhone 17 and the iPhone Air.
  • iOS 26.0.1 comes with major bug fixes for the two aforementioned phones.

iOS 26.0.1 is now rolling out for users globally. This update is very important for the iPhone 17 and the iPhone Air. iOS 26.0.1 comes with major bug fixes for the two aforementioned phones. The update will solve Wi-Fi disconnection and Blueetooth connectivity issue for the iPhones. The bugs related to the cellular network connectivity issues have also been resolved. There are some more problems such as VoiceOver disabling for select users, blank icons coming on the screen after adding a custom tint, and more that are being resolved through this update.




The iOS 26 was a huge rollout for Apple. It redefined what iOS is and this change reflected throughout the software ecosystem of Apple. For products such as Mac and iPad as well the new Liquid Glass theme is here. The iPhone 17 series which has just been released for the users globally is now getting this update, and some more updates are likely going to come for older models as well.

There are many people with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series that are reporting several bugs and issues with the iOS 26. These problems are likely going to be addressed by Apple in the coming days.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

