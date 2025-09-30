Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans with Amazon Prime

Vodafone Idea has multiple non-stop hero plans available for customers. However, amongst these plans, there are some that also offer Amazon Prime to the users. These two plans cost Rs 696 and Rs 996. There are only two plans that offer Amazon Prime access to the users. The Rs 696 is the more affordable option here, but it also offers lesser validity than the Rs 996 plan. Today, we will be looking at these two plans in detail. The non-stop hero plans are special prepaid plans from the company.









These plans offer unlimited data to the customers. This data is capped at 300GB per 28 days. Let's understand the benefits of these plans.

Read More - Airtel Cheapest Postpaid Plan Offers Plenty of Amazing Benefits

Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans - Rs 696 and Rs 996 Plans Benefits Explained

Vodafone Idea Rs 696 Plan - Vodafone Idea Rs 696 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (300GB/28 days) to the users. The service validity of this plan is 56 days. The add-on benefit of the plan is Amazon Prime Lite for 56 days, through which you can watch content in HD (720p) and free one day deliveries via Amazon. Users who are using a 5G phone, will also be able to get 5G data connectivity with this plan in several cities across the country.

Read More - Reliance Jio has these 5G Plans which are Actually Useful

Vodafone Idea Rs 996 Plan - Vodafone Idea Rs 996 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (300GB/28 days) to the users. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The add-on benefit with this plan is also Amazon Prime Lite for 90 days. This plan will also come with 5G benefit for the users. The 5G data connectivity is spreading to more cities and it will soon be available for more customers. There are more kinds of non-stop hero plans offered by the telco.