iphone 17 pro max build cost breakdown

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is the most expensive phone in the market from Apple currently. For the first time, Apple also brought a 2TB variant for the users. Today, we will breakdown the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to understand how much is the cost of materials. The iPhone 17 Pro Max brings the best experience for users, a new design, and the most powerful chip ever with the company's inhouse 5G modem. Let's take a look at the cost now and see the selling price as well.









iPhone 17 Pro Max Cost of Materials

Here's the breakdown of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's cost of materials:

Main Enclosure, which is the frame costs $20.79 (about Rs 1900)

Battery - $4.10 (about Rs 370)

256GB of Storage - $20.59 (about Rs 1,840)

Memory - $21.80 (about Rs 1,940)

Camera Module - $80 (about Rs 7,110)

A19 Pro chip - $90 (about Rs 8,100)

5G modem - $90 (about Rs 8,100)

Pro Max display - $80 (about Rs 7,110)

Total components cost - about $408 (Rs 37,000 approximately)

iPhone 17 Pro Max costs Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB variant. The cost of the device mentioned above doesn't really pain the full picture. There's a lot more cost that goes into software development, research and development (R&D), marketing, and more. The cost of the device is just a marker for people to understand what goes into making it. Note that the information has been shared by Pubity on Instagram.

The iPhone 17 series all features the same 5G modem, and many components are the same. So the total cost of getting the hardware should be almost the same with slight variations. The company is now openly selling the devices throughout the globe and the iPhone 17 series has received plenty of love from the market. At the same time, there are many opinions which don't shine a bright light on the phone.