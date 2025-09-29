Airtel Cheapest Postpaid Plan Offers Plenty of Amazing Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country is offering some pretty amazing benefits to the consumers with its cheapest postpaid plan. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 449. This is the entry-level cost that postpaid users will have to pay to the telcos including Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Airtel's plan has some pretty cool additional benefits, which are very useful for the users. Let's take a look at everything Airtel is offering with its Rs 449 prepaid plan to the customers.









Bharti Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 449 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS, and 50GB of total data. The plan comes comes for a single user only. There are family postpaid plans available as well, but not at this price naturally.

Let's talk about the additional benefits. The additional benefits are what which makes the plan standout amongst the competition. Bharti Airtel's entry-level postpaid plan of Rs 449 offers customer free access to Apple Music, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Perplexity Pro AI, Google One (100GB Cloud Storage subscription), Blue Ribbon Bag service, Free Hello Tunes, and fraud detection and spam alerts on the network layer. All of these services and benefits are included for just Rs 449.

This makes this plan from Bharti Airtel a valuable deal for the users. These benefits are not available with any other telecom operator at the moment. Airtel's partnership with Apple, Google and Perplexity has been of super value to the users. Airtel's the only player in the industry which is offering Apple Music to the consumers.

Reliance Jio focuses on offering its own music service called JioSaavn to the users with its plans. As for Vodafone Idea (Vi), there's no company owned music service. But Vi users can find entertainment inside the Vi app.