Vivo OriginOS 6 Launch Date Confirmed: Details Here

Vivo's OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, is going to release pretty soon globally. Up until now, the OriginOS was only reserved for the Chinese market. For the global market, Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO offered FunTouch OS. This irked the tech enthusiasts who saw OriginOS as a more optimised skin with better feel and UI/UX. A few days back, Vivo teased that OriginOS is coming soon to India. Now, the global launch date has been confirmed by the brand itself.









Vivo OriginOS 6 Launch Date Details

Vivo OriginOS 6 will launch globally on October 15, 2025. This was confirmed by the brand itself. The OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16, and reportedly, it brings much better animations for the users. It won't be just the Vivo devices in India that will get this update, but also the iQOO devices. The flagship phones from the brands powered by OriginOS 6 should be an enhanced experience for the users.

It is still unclear whether the global version of the software will be the same as the Chinese version or if there will be some noticeable changes. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will be the first devices to come with OriginOS 6 and they are set to launch in China on October 13, 2025. We expect the brand to bring the devices to India by December 2025.