OnePlus 15 Chipset and Display Refresh Rate Confirmed

OnePlus 15 is soon going to launch in China, and then will later launch in India. The OnePlus 15 is going to be the most powerful phone ever by the company. This is because of its confirmed chipset. Along with the chipset, even the display, the design, and the refresh rate details have been confirmed by the brand. The front design of the phone looks great, as the bezels are thinner now. The brand has confirmed that the bezel is 1.5mm ultra-thin.









The OnePlus 15 is now confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The display of the phone is also confirmed to support 165Hz refresh rate. There are reports online that the phone will feature 1.5K resolution support. This is a downgrade from the 2K resolution in the OnePlus 13, however, there's significantly higher refresh rate support.

The phone will likely come with up to 16GB of RAM and Android 16 based ColorOS 16 out of the box. The device packs a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W wired-charging and 50W wireless charging. The new camera engine on the OnePlus will be paired with a 50MP primary camera.

In China, the launch will take place in October. In India, and the other global markets, like the previous years, OnePlus will likely launch the phone in January 2025.