Xiaomi will be First to Bring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Powered Phone

Xiaomi has confirmed just now that it will be the first company to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC on a phoone. The company just confirmed the chipset, but didn't name the device it will be powered with. However, we know that it is the Xiaomi 17 series. For some reason, Xiaomi has skipped the Xiaomi 16 naming altogether. So after the Xiaomi 15, it will directly be the Xiaomi 17 series. The new flagship devices are expected to launch some time in the near future.









Read More - OriginOS 6 is Coming to India for Vivo, iQOO Users

This will give Xiaomi an edge in the competition as its devices will be the only phones for some time which will be powered by the next generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 5. The phones are said to launch by the end of September 2025, in China first. The global launch will be followed in the next few months, something which plenty of Chinese phone companies do nowadays.

Read More - Vodafone Idea New Rs 198 and Rs 204 Plans for Validity

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the most powerful chip ever built for smartphones or tablets by Qualcomm. This chipset is now commercially available for the OEMs (original equipment makers) to use on their devices. More phones are expected to be launched using this chip in the near future.