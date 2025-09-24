OriginOS 6 is Coming to India for Vivo, iQOO Users

Reported by Tanuja K 0

There are plenty of short-comings in the FunTouch OS. It remains to be seen how the acutal experience of OriginOS 6 in India will be. One thing we expect from the company is smooth animations, as that has been the trend off late by tech companies.

Highlights

  • OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16, and it is finally coming to India.
  • For now, iQOO and Vivo users in India get the FunTouch OS skin.
  • But Vivo is now finally bringing the OriginOS in India.

Follow Us

originos 6 is coming to india vivo

OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16, and it is finally coming to India. For now, iQOO and Vivo users in India get the FunTouch OS skin. But Vivo is now finally bringing the OriginOS in India. This would be a good point for the company to do so. The Android 16 is more focused on enhancing UI (user interface) and then also will focus on security as well as AI (artificial intelligence) features.




Read More - OnePlus 15 Design Surfaces Online

Vivo's official X account made the announcement, saying, "A new chapter begins with OriginOS 6." Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India confirmed the development via a post on X. This means that it won't be just the Vivo devices, but also the iQOO devices that will get this. Until now, the FunTouch OS has powered all the devices from the Vivo and iQOO in India, and while it has been good, it hasn't been great.

Read More - iPhone 15 at Just Rs 48,000 in India

There are plenty of short-comings in the FunTouch OS. It remains to be seen how the acutal experience of OriginOS 6 in India will be. One thing we expect from the company is smooth animations, as that has been the trend off late by tech companies.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

My fault?

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the…

lbp :

yes I heard VI removing old 4g radios and replacing with energy efficient 4g radios,

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the…

lbp :

here TN BSNL install only B28(10 BW) B1(5 BW) indoor coverage is not reliable VoLTE is buggy , better in…

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the…

WIN :

Finally Jaisalmer mein 4G/5G tower by bsnl

BSNL Mobile Tower for BSF to be Inaugurated by PM…

WIN :

Vi will have 5G coverage only in metro cities and few tier 2 cities. They don't have any plans to…

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments