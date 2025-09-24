OriginOS 6 is Coming to India for Vivo, iQOO Users

OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16, and it is finally coming to India. For now, iQOO and Vivo users in India get the FunTouch OS skin. But Vivo is now finally bringing the OriginOS in India. This would be a good point for the company to do so. The Android 16 is more focused on enhancing UI (user interface) and then also will focus on security as well as AI (artificial intelligence) features.









Vivo's official X account made the announcement, saying, "A new chapter begins with OriginOS 6." Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India confirmed the development via a post on X. This means that it won't be just the Vivo devices, but also the iQOO devices that will get this. Until now, the FunTouch OS has powered all the devices from the Vivo and iQOO in India, and while it has been good, it hasn't been great.

There are plenty of short-comings in the FunTouch OS. It remains to be seen how the acutal experience of OriginOS 6 in India will be. One thing we expect from the company is smooth animations, as that has been the trend off late by tech companies.