Reliance Jio New Rs 100 Plan with JioHotstar

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has brought a new Rs 100 prepaid plan for the customers. This prepaid plan is now available for the customers across India. This is not a plan that offers service validity to the consumers. With this plan, users will only get data. But apart from the data, there's also the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of JioHotstar Mobile/TV. This plan was added as the celebration add-on pack for the users. So there are more benefits for the consumers. Let's take a look at the benefits.









Reliance Jio Rs 100 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 100 prepaid plan comes with 5GB of data, and has 30 days of validity. It comes with 30 days of JioHotstar Mobile/TV for 30 days. As part of the 9th anniversary celebration, users will also get the following from the company:

2% extra on Jio gold, to claim give a missed call on +91-8010000524

JioHome 2-month free trial on new connection Reliance Digital: Rs 399 off on select electronic products

Ajio: flat Rs 200 off on minimum order value of Rs 1000

Zomato: 3 months Zomato Gold

JioSaavn: 1 month of JioSaavn Pro

Netmeds: 6 months Netmeds first membership

EaseMyTrip: Rs 2220 off on Domestic Flights and 15% off on hotels

Post the consumption of 5GB of data, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps. This was a new plan added by Jio recently. This plan was added to celebrate the 9th anniversary of Reliance Jio. There are two more prepaid plans in the list with the OTT benefit of JioHotstar - Rs 195 and Rs 949. Jio's Rs 100 plan is a data voucher with which users will get some amount of data, but the OTT benefit is decent in terms of value. This plan can be found on the official website of Jio and the mobile app - MyJio.