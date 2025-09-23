Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the Telco

Vodafone Idea has rolled out 5G in all of its 17 priority circles now. The 5G of the telco is now available in about 29 to 30 cities. This was the first phase of 5G rollout planned by Vi and it has now been executed. So what has this done for the telco? Has it resulted in any short-term subscriber gain, not really. However, it has changed one key thing which the telco and the overall telecom industry would appreciate.









The arrival of 5G, especially with a 300GB consumption limit, has allowed the telco to see a rise in total data traffic volume. The telco has seen a notable increase in data traffic volume since the arrival of 5G - of about 25-30%. This is a great sign, meaning users are not only getting 5G, but also taking advantage of it and getting used to it as well.

With a wider 5G coverage in the near future, Vi is expected to continue to see a rise in data consumption by its users. It can lead to gains in the future when 5G is finally monetised. Along with it, there's one more thing to consider. More 5G devices are entering the market and finding their way to the hands of the users. This will also increase 5G adoption, data consumption, and in the end result in a better topline for Vi.

Vodafone Idea has not yet showed any major focus on the rollout of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) segment. This is a crucial way for the telcos to monetise 5G in the short-term. It in interesting to see this because Vi has already showcased its 5G FWA router in the past. Thus, we expect the telco to slightly lean towards offering 5G FWA in the near future.