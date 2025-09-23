Airtel Rs 2249 Plan has 365 Days Validity, All Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's Rs 2249 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3600 SMS in total, and 30GB of data. There's an additional benefit of Perplexity Pro for the consumers. The Perplexity Pro AI will be available for customers for 12 months on redemption from the Airtel Thanks app.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel's Rs 2249 prepaid plan seems to be a great offering for anyone looking for a year long-validity plan.
  • To be precise, it will be great for people who want a long-term validity plan, but only small amount of data to do basic browsing.
  • This plan doesn't bring much except for the service validity for the consumers.

airtel rs 2249 plan has 365 days

Bharti Airtel's Rs 2249 prepaid plan seems to be a great offering for anyone looking for a year long-validity plan. To be precise, it will be great for people who want a long-term validity plan, but only small amount of data to do basic browsing. This plan doesn't bring much except for the service validity for the consumers. At this price point, Airtel customers looking for validity won't have much to complain either. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the Airtel Rs 2249 prepaid plan.




Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 2249 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3600 SMS in total, and 30GB of data. There's an additional benefit of Perplexity Pro for the consumers. The Perplexity Pro AI will be available for customers for 12 months on redemption from the Airtel Thanks app. Note that the Perplexity Pro bundled for one year is free value of Rs 17,000 for the consumers. Apart from this, customers get free Hellotunes from the company.

While this is a yearly plan, users don't get unlimited 5G with it. On top of that, users don't even have 5G upgrade data vouchers from Airtel, like the ones that Jio offers to its customers. So that is something will have to keep in mind recharging with this plan. If you have a 4G phone, or even a 5G phone but don't need 5G data, then the Rs 2249 plan is sufficient.

There's enough data to last longn if the need is just basic browsing. Further, users will always be able to recharge with the dta vouchers for additional data needs whenever the 30GB limit is consumed. This plan from Airtel is available for customers throughout India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

