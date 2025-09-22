Reliance Jio 5G VoNR: Is it Really Better than Airtel, Vi’s Calling Quality

Reliance Jio's 5G VoNR services are now live across India. What's so special about VoNR? Well, firstly, it is only available on Jio's network in India. VoNR only works on top of 5G SA (standalone) network. It simply means that the calls take place on the 5G SA layer. For Airtel and Vodafone Idea, who don't have a 5G SA network, the calls fall back on 4G VoLTE. So while the data can be 5G, the calls fall back on the 4G layer for Airtel and Vi, but not anymore for Jio.









Jio recently confirmed the presencce of 5G VoNR calling throuhout India. So is it really a leapfrog in technology that it makes it a must have experience for the consumers? Or is it something just a simple value add-on, which is not really very essential? Let's find out.

Why Jio's 5G VoNR is Just a Value Add-On

Reliance Jio's 5G VoNR service is simply a value add-on. With VoNR, there will be lower latency and faster setup of voice calls, at least that is what the technical definition helps us understand. The voice will also be clearer and more efficient than 4G VoLTE. However, if your 5G network connection is not good, the experience on the call may not be good as well.

The 4G networks on the other hand will have a denser coverage in India, at least for now. In terms of battery efficiency, VoNR should be better because there's less transition between networks and thus, lesser battery drain. The experience, in theory should be better, but it won't be radically better.

But it is not like it is not worth it either. The experience matters, and at a slightly cheaper price than Airtel, the experience should be even better for the consumers.