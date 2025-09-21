Reliance Jio New Rs 77 Plan Detailed

Reliance Jio Rs 77 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of data and a free OTT benefit of SonyLIV. The data benefit will stay for the users only for five days. The OTT benefit of SonyLIV is bundled for 30 days.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has a new Rs 77 prepaid plan for the users.
  • This is a new data voucher, which is available for prepaid users across India.
  • The interesting thing is that it has an OTT (over-the-top) benefit bundled as well.

Reliance Jio has a new Rs 77 prepaid plan for the users. This is a new data voucher, which is available for prepaid users across India. The interesting thing is that it has an OTT (over-the-top) benefit bundled as well. The Rs 77 plan looks more focused on delivering the OTT benefit, instead of the data. This is because it has very limited amount of data bundled for the users. Let's take a look at the prepaid plan and its benefits in detail here.




Reliance Jio Rs 77 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 77 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of data and a free OTT benefit of SonyLIV. The data benefit will stay for the users only for five days. The OTT benefit of SonyLIV is bundled for 30 days. Users interested in watching content through SonyLIV can stream it through the JioTV app. The JioTV app is available for both Android and iOS users.

If you just want the data for short-term, then you can also go for the Rs 39 prepaid plan from Jio. With the Jio's Rs 39 plan, users get 3 days of validity, and along with it, they will get 3GB of daily data. In case you are looking for 25GB of data within a single day, then you can also go for the Rs 49 plan. These packs only contain data benefits, and they don't come with any service validity. The speed of data falls to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

The Rs 29 plan from Jio is one of the its most affordable data vouchers, and it comes with 2GB of data and 2 days of validity. The cheapest plan on this list is the Rs 11 plan which offers 1 hour of validity and unlimited data, which is 25GB in this case.

