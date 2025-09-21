Airtel has revised its entry-level Rs 100 data pack, giving prepaid users more value without changing the price. The pack, which earlier provided 5GB of data, will now offer 6GB with a validity of 30 days. Alongside the increase in data, Bharti Airtel has bundled in an attractive reward free access to Airtel Xstream Play Premium for one month, which covers more than 22 over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

From 5GB to 6GB: Small Change, Big Impact

The revision may seem minor at first glance, but in the highly competitive telecom market where every extra gigabyte counts, an increase from 5GB to 6GB can make a difference for many users. Whether it is streaming videos, attending online classes, making video calls, or browsing social media, the additional 1GB provides a small cushion that allows users to stretch their usage a little further.









The Rs 100 data pack is not intended to be a full-fledged monthly plan. Instead, it functions as an add-on for subscribers who want extra data on top of their existing recharge. By keeping the validity at 30 days, Airtel ensures that the benefit lasts an entire month, making it more flexible compared to short-term data boosters.

Affordable Pack with Clear Pricing

After the 6GB quota is consumed, customers will be charged at 50 paise per MB, a rate that encourages mindful usage but still provides a backup for essential browsing. This structure makes the pack useful not only for heavy data consumers who need an extra buffer but also for light users who may not require a full data-heavy plan.

OTT Benefits Add Entertainment Value

The standout addition is Airtel Xstream Play Premium access for 30 days. This service consolidates content from over 22 OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Hoichoi, SunNxt, and others. For customers, this means a single recharge not only delivers data but also opens the door to a wide catalogue of movies, TV shows, and regional content across multiple languages.

This bundling strategy reflects a broader trend in India’s telecom industry, where operators are increasingly positioning themselves as digital entertainment providers. By offering OTT subscriptions as part of affordable data packs, Airtel is strengthening its ecosystem and giving customers more reasons to stay loyal.

Why It Matters for Customers

For a college student or a young professional, the Rs 100 data pack now covers both work and play. The 6GB allocation can support online lectures, project research, or video conferencing, while the bundled OTT subscription allows users to unwind with films and web series in the evening.

For families with multiple smartphone users, the plan can serve as an additional recharge to ensure no one runs out of data mid-month. The free Xstream Play subscription also saves money that would otherwise be spent on individual OTT apps, making the pack feel like a double benefit.

Airtel’s Larger Strategy

This update aligns with Airtel’s broader approach of combining connectivity with content. Telecom operators are no longer just providers of data and calling they are evolving into digital lifestyle enablers. By packaging more data and entertainment into a low-cost plan, Airtel is not only appealing to price conscious users but also encouraging more subscribers to try its content services.

Conclusion

The Airtel Rs 100 Data Pack’s upgrade to 6GB, coupled with a 30-day Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription, offers a balanced mix of utility and entertainment. While the additional 1GB may not seem like a game changer on its own, the inclusion of streaming benefits makes the plan significantly more attractive. At the same price point, customers get more data, longer validity, and access to premium content, making this one of the most value-packed recharges in Airtel’s prepaid portfolio.