Vodafone Idea Shares Up Almost 10% Ahead of Final AGR Ruling

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, is fighting the additional AGR (adusted gross revenue) demand from the telecom department in the Supreme Court (SC). The hearing was set for today, September 19, 2025. After the comments by the SC, the shares of the telco are up almost 10% in the morning trade session. The shares of Vi are trading at Rs 8.59 on Thursday, at the time of writing this.









Vodafone Idea has questioned the demand from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for additional AGR demand. This additional AGR demand is up till 2019.

In the last year, (year-to-date), the shares of Vi have fallen about 17.24%, trading at Rs 8.59 currently. So what are the comments by the SC which has propelled the shares of the price up? Let's find out.

SC Did Not Oppose Plea from Vodafone Idea

On Thursday, SC said that Vodafone Idea's plea on AGR dues should not be opposed. The final hearing for the matter has been deferred to September 26, 2025. The apex court said that a solution is required for this matter, as the government is also an equity holder in the company.

The government has demand an additional Rs 9,450 crore as AGR dues. This is not something the telco believes it owes to the center. The telco has been looking for relief from the government in the AGR dues matter, however, this is completely opposite to what it wants. The hearing on the September 26, 2025 will be crucial for the telco to see. What will be the solution is what the industry will sit and watch. If there's a positive decision, that will also benefit Bharti Airtel because even it owes additional AGR if Vi owes it.