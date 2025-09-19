Nothing Ear (3) Launched: Price and Specs

Nothing Ear (3) is the flagship TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones announced just now by Nothing in the British market. Of course, these TWS earphones will also be available in several international markets, including India in the near future. What's truly special yet again about these earphones is that they come with a unique design. The design language of Nothing products is always unique and cool. There's the signature transparent aesthetic which makes these TWS earphones stand out.









The Ear (3) will come with a Super Mic. These are housed within the charging case. To activate, users need to simply press on the TALK button on the case, which will enable them to get super clarity for quick conversations and extended discussions. The TALK button can also be used for capturing Essential Space ideas instantly as well, which can then be accessed on your Nothing device.

The Nothing Ear (3) are priced for £179 / $179 / €179. They are available in the Black and White colour variants. The global pre-orders for these TWS earphones will start on September 18, 2025. Indian pricing and availability will be launched in the near future.

The Nothing Ear (3) will come with real-time ANC (adaptive noise cancellation) and an upgraded 12mm dynamic driver. A patterned diaphragm results in a 20% larger radiating area when compared to the previous generation, boosting bass response by 4-6 dB and treble by up to 4 dB for a wider soundstage, cleaner highs, and rich mids.

There's a custom Metal-Insulator-Metal (MIM) antenna, just 0.35 mm thick, improves total radiated power by 15% and signal sensitivity by 20%, ensuring strong connections on the move vs the previous generation - Ear, which launched in April 2024. The charging case is crafted from 100% recylced aluminium and finished through 27 precision processes. There's an upgraded 55mAh battery in each bud, with which users can enjoy up to 10 hours of listening, extending to 38 hours of with the case. There's a rapid 10-minute USB-C charge which provides up to 10 hours of playback and built-in wireless charging offers added convenience. There's Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC ensures stable and detailed audio.