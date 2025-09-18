Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Best Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched as the most powerful flagship Android phone in January 2024. It is one of the best smartphones you can still buy in India. This is because it has a long-software support policy, and then it is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is quite powerful. Since quite a lot of time has passed from the device's launch, it is now available at one of the best prices it has ever been in India. Let's take a quick look on the price and also check out the specifications.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available on Amazon India 12GB + 256GB of internal storage for Rs 71,999. This deal will be a part of the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Amazon will further offer 10% instant discount SBI credit card and debit card. In the July sale, this device was listed for Rs 74,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed for Rs 54,990 on Flipkart for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Read More - iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro: Which Should You Get

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 200MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 45W wired-charging and has IP68 rating. There's support for 15W wireless charging as well.