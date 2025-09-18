OnePlus Announces Diwali Festive Season Deals, Check Here

OnePlus 13 is available at a temporary price drop of Rs 8,000, at an effective price of Rs 57,749, along with an instant bank discount of Rs 4,250 on select cards. There's no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months.

Highlights

  OnePlus, a leading tech player in the Indian market, has announced Diwali festive season deals for the users.
  The brand has announced offers on many products along with no-cost EMI facility.
  There are plenty of products such as OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus, a leading tech player in the Indian market, has announced Diwali festive season deals for the users. The brand has announced offers on many products along with no-cost EMI facility. There are plenty of products such as OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and more available for the users under exciting deals.




There's also the new tablet from OnePlus - OnePlus Pad 3 on offer now. Let's take a look at the offers.

OnePlus 13 Series Offers

OnePlus 13 is available at a temporary price drop of Rs 8,000, at an effective price of Rs 57,749, along with an instant bank discount of Rs 4,250 on select cards. There's no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months. OnePlus 13s is available at a temporary price drop of Rs 4,000; at an effective price of Rs 47,749, and at an instant bank discount of Rs 3,250 along with no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months on select cards.

OnePlus 13R is available at an effective price of just Rs 35,749 with a temporary price drop of Rs 5,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on select cards with attractive no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus Nord 5 series is also on discount. OnePlus Nord CE 5 can be bought at an effective price of just Rs 21,499, with a temporary price drop of Rs 1,500. The Nord CE 5 gets a Rs 2000 instant discount as well with select cards. The Nord 5 is available at an effective price of Rs 28,499, with a temporary price drop of Rs 1,500. There's a Rs 2000 instant discount here as well.

OnePlus Pad 3 will be available with an instant bank discount of Rs 5,250 along with a complimentary stylus (first three days of the sale) for all the variants.

