iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro: Which Should You Get

iPhone 17 or the iPhone 17 Pro, which is the ideal choice right now for you? There's a huge price difference between the two! The iPhone 17 starts with 256GB of internal storage for Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are both excellent and powerful phones, so why this price difference? What's so Pro about the Pro phone that justifies this price difference? Let's take a look to understand which iPhone you should get right now.









iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Differences that are Important

Both iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro have a 6.3-inch display, and both now feature 120Hz ProMotion display. In the display, the Pro device has an anti-reflective screen, which will give a better viewing experience to users. Further, the Pro device has an LTPO panel, which is more energy efficient. In the power segment, the iPhone 17 has A19 SoC, while the iPhone 17 Pro has A19 Pro SoC. The Pro variant has 12GB RAM, while the non-Pro has regular 8GB RAM.

In the camera, the iPhone 17 has a dual 48MP Fusion camera system, while the Pro has a triple-camera 48MP Fusion camera system. The Pro has an extra sensor, which is a Telephoto sensor, good for taking zoomed shots. For selfies, both devices have a similar 18MP Center Stage camera. In the battery life, iPhone 17 is claimed to deliver 30 hours of battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro has 33 hours of battery life. So not a major difference here.

For cooling, the Pro phone has a cooling chamber for the first time, which is not there on the non-Pro device. In the most objective manner, if you want a Telephoto sensor, then go for the Pro variant. Otherwise, there are minimal upgrades on the Pro over the non-Pro. The price difference between the devices is huge, but for most people, the iPhone 17 will be enough.