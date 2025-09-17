iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro: Which Should You Get

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Both iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro have a 6.3-inch display, and both now feature 120Hz ProMotion display. In the display, the Pro device has an anti-reflective screen, which will give a better viewing experience to users. Further

Highlights

  • iPhone 17 or the iPhone 17 Pro, which is the ideal choice right now for you?
  • There's a huge price difference between the two!
  • The iPhone 17 starts with 256GB of internal storage for Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant.

Follow Us

iphone 17 or iphone 17 pro which

iPhone 17 or the iPhone 17 Pro, which is the ideal choice right now for you? There's a huge price difference between the two! The iPhone 17 starts with 256GB of internal storage for Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are both excellent and powerful phones, so why this price difference? What's so Pro about the Pro phone that justifies this price difference? Let's take a look to understand which iPhone you should get right now.




Read More - iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Out of Stock in India, US

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Differences that are Important

Both iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro have a 6.3-inch display, and both now feature 120Hz ProMotion display. In the display, the Pro device has an anti-reflective screen, which will give a better viewing experience to users. Further, the Pro device has an LTPO panel, which is more energy efficient. In the power segment, the iPhone 17 has A19 SoC, while the iPhone 17 Pro has A19 Pro SoC. The Pro variant has 12GB RAM, while the non-Pro has regular 8GB RAM.

Read More - Vivo X300 Series Expected to Launch on this Date

In the camera, the iPhone 17 has a dual 48MP Fusion camera system, while the Pro has a triple-camera 48MP Fusion camera system. The Pro has an extra sensor, which is a Telephoto sensor, good for taking zoomed shots. For selfies, both devices have a similar 18MP Center Stage camera. In the battery life, iPhone 17 is claimed to deliver 30 hours of battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro has 33 hours of battery life. So not a major difference here.

For cooling, the Pro phone has a cooling chamber for the first time, which is not there on the non-Pro device. In the most objective manner, if you want a Telephoto sensor, then go for the Pro variant. Otherwise, there are minimal upgrades on the Pro over the non-Pro. The price difference between the devices is huge, but for most people, the iPhone 17 will be enough.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shubh :

Off topic: Vi has launched 5G in Dehradun from today, completing first phase of its 5G roullout

Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly…

Faraz :

Jio might have reduced prices during entry for internet users.. but many 2G users were using stv plan between 30-50…

Airtel, Jio Not Going to Face Any Action Over Plan…

abhijith :

Congrats airtel ! Great work team airtel for your spam protection implementation and its success.

Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly…

Mack :

After going public they will not be any different from Money minting Airtel as they will also have to show…

Reliance Jio to Benefit in IPO Due to this SEBI…

Shivam :

I receive most spam calls on Jio network. Less spam calls on airtel or with spam warning. Why Jio is…

Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments