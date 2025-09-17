BSNL is Offering 2% Discount on Select Prepaid Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator is offering a 2% discount on select prepaid plans to the customers.
  • This is for only three prepaid plans.
  • Users will also only get the discount if they will recharge with the plans through the website of BSNL and the mobile app.

As part of a promotional offer, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator is offering a 2% discount on select prepaid plans to the customers. This is for only three prepaid plans. Users will also only get the discount if they will recharge with the plans through the website of BSNL and the mobile app. The offer has already started from September 15, 2025, and will end on October 15, 2025. The BSNL Selfcare app will allow users to recharge very conveniently. Let's take a look at the plans and then also check the benefits.




Read More - Airtel Cheapest Plan with Perplexity Pro AI

BSNL Prepaid Plans that are Under 2% Discount Now

BSNL has three prepaid plans with which they will get 2% instant discount if they recharge with them right now: Rs 199, Rs 485 and Rs 1999. A 2% discount on the Rs 1999 plan would only result in a discount of Rs 38. This is not a lot, but if you are thinking of recharging right now, that's better than saving nothing.

Read More - POCO M7 Plus 5G Launched in New RAM Variant in India

On the Rs 199 and Rs 485 plans, the 2% discount feels even more negligible. On the Rs 199 plan, this would mean a discount of about Rs 3.8 and with the Rs 485 plan, it would be Rs 9.6 only.

So not great deals to be honest. However, it is something, and something is always better than nothing. BSNL has improved network experience for the customers with the roll out of 4G and currently is also trying to increase coverage area as well. BSNL was also recently running a SIM card offer for Re 1. That offer is now gone, but it allowed the telco to sell to many people for the first time and try out its new services. With these offers, BSNL is trying to boost sales and lure customers in.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

