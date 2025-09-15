POCO M7 Plus 5G Launched in New RAM Variant in India

Reported by Tanuja K

POCO M7 Plus 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2340 x 1080p resolution display and 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The price of the product is Rs 12,999.

Highlights

  • POCO M7 Plus 5G has launched in a new memory variant in India.
  • The phone was already available in the market, but now, to increase options for the consumers, there's a new 4GB RAM variant.
  • This would be entry-level price for the phone.

POCO M7 Plus 5G has launched in a new memory variant in India. The phone was already available in the market, but now, to increase options for the consumers, there's a new 4GB RAM variant. This would be entry-level price for the phone. The 4GB RAM is a limited edition variant which will be available under POCO's Festive MADness campaign. The early access for the phone will start on September 22, 2025. The first sale will happen on September 23, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart.




POCO M7 Plus 5G Specifications

POCO M7 Plus 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2340 x 1080p resolution display and 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The price of the product is Rs 12,999. There's 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB. The phone has a 7000mAh battery and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

There's a 50MP rear camera in the phone and device is now available on Flipkart. There's a 5% cashback available via the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and a Flipkart SBI credit card.

