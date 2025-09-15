iOS 26 India Release Today: Details

Reported by Tanuja K

The Liquid Glass UI will be extended across Apple products including iPads and Macs. There will be a set of new features introduced for the iPhones with iOS 26. The new UI was announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June. 

Highlights

  • Apple will release the iOS 26, its next generation operating system (OS) in India and globally today.
  • It will be rolled out for devices in India, mostly late in the day because of the US (United States) timings.
  • iOS 26 previews are already available on the internet and the highlight about the OS is its Liquid Glass feature.

iOS 26 India Release Today: Details

Apple will release the iOS 26, its next generation operating system (OS) in India and globally today. It will be rolled out for devices in India, mostly late in the day because of the US (United States) timings. iOS 26 previews are already available on the internet and the highlight about the OS is its Liquid Glass feature. The iPhone 17 series which was launched recently will run on iOS 26 out of the box most likely.




The Liquid Glass UI will be extended across Apple products including iPads and Macs. There will be a set of new features introduced for the iPhones with iOS 26. The new UI was announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June.

To check for the update, users should check the iPhone's updates on 10:30 PM via the Settings app. Just go to the settings, navigate to the General Tab and find the Software Update option. Then tap on the Download and install option and agree to the terms and conditions. Then just ensure that there's enough memory space on the device. The update will be available with phones starting iPhone 11 series.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

