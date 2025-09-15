OPPO F31 5G Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO F31 5G series has launched in India finally. OPPO has gone all out on advertising this phone series in the market, meaning the company looks at it as an important series to increase market share. The OPPO F31 5G series is in the mid-premium segment. The company has said that this is the best smartphone series for durability with smooth and powerful performance. There are three phones in the market - OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the devices.

OPPO F31 5G Series Price in India

OPPO F31 5G series has three phones, all of which are available in different memory variants:

OPPO F31 5G - 8GB+128GB at Rs 22,999; 8GB+256GB at Rs 24,999; available from September 27, 2025.

OPPO F31 Pro 5G - 8GB+128GB at Rs 26,999; 8GB+256GB at Rs 28,999; and 12GB+256GB at Rs 30,999

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G - 8GB+256GB at Rs 32,999; and 12GB+256GB at Rs 34,999

There's up to 10% instant cash back with SBI, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank credit cards.

OPPO F31 5G Series Specifications in India

The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G has a 6.8-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate support. The OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 5G have a 6.5-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate support. The phones have an aerospace-grade alumiunium alloy frame and has IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating. There are plenty of OPPO AI features that users can leverage to enhance their productivity.

All three devices have a primary 50MP Omnivision 50D40 sensor with OIS. The Pro and the Pro+ variants have a 2MP monochrome secondary camera and the regular variant has a 2MP portrait camera.

The front camera of the Pro and Pro+ variants have a 32MP sensor while the regular variant has a 16MP sensor. All three phones have a different chipset. The Pro+ variant has Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, and the regular variant has Dimensity 6300 SoC.

All three devices have a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging with reverse charging and bypass charging. The phones will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box and will get two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.