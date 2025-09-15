Vivo X300 Series Expected to Launch on this Date

Vivo X300 series will launch in China first. The information online suggests that the X300 series will have two phones - X300 and X300 Pro. Both these devices are likely to launch on October 13, 2025. Further, according to the tip from Digital Chat Station (DCS), these will be first two phones to feature Dimensity 9500 SoC.

The Vivo X300 is expected to come with a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE Q10+ display. There's no 6.67-inch regular X300 like X200 last year. The X300 Pro will instead come with a large 6.78-inch display. This will allow the company to simplify its offerings.

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro both will come with a 50MP front camera. For the rear camera, the X300 will come with a 200MP Samsung HPB main camera accompanied by a 50MP Sony LYT-602 periscope telephoto sensor. In th X300 Pro, there will be a 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera, meaning the zoom shots will be better.

Both the devices are likely to come with a Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device will run on Android 15 out of the box. The X300 will likely to come with a 6000mAh battery while the X300 Pro will come with a 6500mAh battery. The phones are likely to support for 90W wired-charging and wireless charging. The device will likely come with an ultra-sonice in-screen fingerprint sensor.

We will have to wait till October to see what's really going to happen. The X series from Vivo has always been camera focused, and this is something we expect to continue.