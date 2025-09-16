Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly 69 Percent: Study



Bharti Airtel's fraud detection solution has led to a staggering 68.7 percent decrease in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 percent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on its network, the country's second-largest telecom carrier said on Tuesday, citing data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read: Airtel Launches AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Detection Solution in Haryana









I4C Data Shows Drop in Cybercrime

The findings validate the "efficacy of Airtel's fraud detection solution in curbing cybercrime and creating a safe network for its customers," Airtel said in an exchange filing on September 16, 2025, adding that the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center shows a remarkable impact.

The data analysed by MHA-I4C compares key cybercrime indicators from September 2024, prior to the launch of Airtel's Fraud and spam detection solution, with those from June 2025.

Also Read: Airtel Enhances AI-Powered Spam Detection with Vernacular Alerts and International Call Scanning

Airtel's Mission to Eliminate Digital Threats

Commenting on the development, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said, "We are on a mission of eliminating Spam and financial frauds for our customers. In the past one year, our AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakhs fraudulent links. However, we see this as small steps in a much larger fight. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in this area until our networks are free of digital spam and scam."

"The impact shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) encourages us tremendously and validates our efforts in this mission. I would like to commend the MHA I4C and DoT for their initiatives to curb spam and fraud and we will look forward to collaborating deeply with the authorities to eliminate the threats of cyber-crimes and frauds," Vittal added.

Also Read: Airtel Launches AI-Powered Network Solution for Spam Detection

First-of-Its-Kind Real-Time Protection

In September 2024, in a pioneering move to curb the country's spam menace, the company launched India's first network-based AI-powered Spam detection solution. Airtel said the solution remains the first of its kind by a telecom service provider in the country, alerting customers in real time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes. "In continuation to this, in May 2025 the company unveiled world's first, solution that detects and blocks malicious links across all forms of communication on its network, in real time. This safe service has been seamlessly integrated with, and auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost," Airtel added.

According to the company, the findings of the I4C analysis highlight the effectiveness of Airtel's proactive measures in protecting its customers.