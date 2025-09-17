Indus Towers, IIT Madras Partner to Drive Research on GFRP

Indus Towers, a major telecom tower company in India, has partnered with IIT Madras. This partnership encompasses research on the GlassFibre Reinforced Polymer Structure (GFRP). IIT Madras is one of the leading education insitutions in India. The research on GFRP will allow the parties invovled in driving innovation in the market and enhance connectivity experience for customers in the future. This is one of the first of its kind academia and industry partnership, according to a press release sent by the company.









This initiative from Indus Towers is a part of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Pragati. This program focuses on driving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Anil Gupta, Chief Technology and Delivery Officer at Indus Towers said, "This partnership with IIT Madras is a bold step toward redefining the material science landscape for various industries working on GFRP. GFRP offers a transformative opportunity not only structurally sound and cost-effective but also aligned with our sustainability goals. As we look to the future, our focus is on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to innovation that serves both business and society."

GFRP is an important tool for the industry because it is light in weight, and stronger in nature. It will be a huge boost for the telecom industry if it can be availed commercially for connectivity needs.