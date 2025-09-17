Airtel Unlikely to Challenge Fresh AGR Demand: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

DoT says additional claims stem from pending accounting gaps, not recalculation of dues.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel unlikely to move SC against Rs 9,450 crore AGR demand.
  • Vodafone Idea challenges DoT’s notice in the Supreme Court.
  • DoT says dues arise from pending accounting, not recalculation.

Follow Us

Airtel Unlikely to Challenge Fresh AGR Demand
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel is unlikely to approach the Supreme Court against the government's fresh demand of Rs 9,450 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, even as Vodafone Idea has chosen to challenge its own case. Multiple executives aware of the development said Airtel is cautious about locking horns with the government, given that similar petitions by telecom operators were earlier dismissed by the apex court, according to a Live Mint report by Jatin Grover and Devina Sengupta.

Also Read: DoT Defends Fresh AGR Dues Demand as Vodafone Idea Moves SC




DoT Justifies Fresh Demand

According to the report, the fresh AGR demand notice is regarded by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials as a valid claim stemming from gaps or pending accounting processes that were not finalized at the time of earlier judgments, rather than a recalculation.

"The demand notices were valid and sent for certain gaps, which were not calculated at the time of the Supreme Court (SC) judgement, and an affidavit regarding the same was duly filed in the apex court by the DoT," an official was quoted as saying in a previous report.

The official added that the amount, which was part of the judgement, was not altered. "The additional amount was for certain circles, where the accounting was under process at the time of the judgement." According to the report, the department will file the requisite details with the top court when Vi's petition is accepted and comes up for hearing.

Vodafone Idea Challenges Notice

In May this year, the Supreme Court rejected Vodafone Idea's plea for a waiver on Rs 45,000 crore in interest and penalties on its Rs 83,400 crore of AGR dues. The company has once again approached the Supreme Court, this time challenging the DoT's move to raise an additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore towards AGR dues. The instalments of these dues, including the additional amount, are due by March 31, 2026.

Vodafone Idea has challenged the additional demand by the DoT, citing earlier SC judgments that had sealed the payable amount until FY17 and refused to alter or modify the liability.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea AGR Relief to Be Decided by Cabinet; At This Moment, There Is Nothing, Says MoS

Shrinking Legal Avenues for Telecoms

Airtel, on the other hand, has already made substantial payments, including ad hoc amounts toward its AGR liabilities, and now faces a policy environment in which further judicial remedies appear limited. Bharti Airtel's stance underscores the shrinking legal avenues for telecom operators on AGR dues, indicating a shift from litigation to negotiation and regulatory engagement for future relief.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

wtf is this man This shows how broken our society really is.

5G Sabotage? Airtel Tower Equipment Theft Gang Busted in Punjab:…

Faraz :

Yes.. We can see that screenshot is taken from speedtest history. You can open older speedtests in ookla app. Like…

Vodafone Idea Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan on September…

Rahul :

But time shows 00:02 ?

Vodafone Idea Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan on September…

Shubh :

Off topic: Vi has launched 5G in Dehradun from today, completing first phase of its 5G roullout

Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly…

Faraz :

Jio might have reduced prices during entry for internet users.. but many 2G users were using stv plan between 30-50…

Airtel, Jio Not Going to Face Any Action Over Plan…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments