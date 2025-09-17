Airtel Unlikely to Challenge Fresh AGR Demand



Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel is unlikely to approach the Supreme Court against the government's fresh demand of Rs 9,450 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, even as Vodafone Idea has chosen to challenge its own case. Multiple executives aware of the development said Airtel is cautious about locking horns with the government, given that similar petitions by telecom operators were earlier dismissed by the apex court, according to a Live Mint report by Jatin Grover and Devina Sengupta.

DoT Justifies Fresh Demand

According to the report, the fresh AGR demand notice is regarded by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials as a valid claim stemming from gaps or pending accounting processes that were not finalized at the time of earlier judgments, rather than a recalculation.

"The demand notices were valid and sent for certain gaps, which were not calculated at the time of the Supreme Court (SC) judgement, and an affidavit regarding the same was duly filed in the apex court by the DoT," an official was quoted as saying in a previous report.

The official added that the amount, which was part of the judgement, was not altered. "The additional amount was for certain circles, where the accounting was under process at the time of the judgement." According to the report, the department will file the requisite details with the top court when Vi's petition is accepted and comes up for hearing.

Vodafone Idea Challenges Notice

In May this year, the Supreme Court rejected Vodafone Idea's plea for a waiver on Rs 45,000 crore in interest and penalties on its Rs 83,400 crore of AGR dues. The company has once again approached the Supreme Court, this time challenging the DoT's move to raise an additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore towards AGR dues. The instalments of these dues, including the additional amount, are due by March 31, 2026.

Vodafone Idea has challenged the additional demand by the DoT, citing earlier SC judgments that had sealed the payable amount until FY17 and refused to alter or modify the liability.

Shrinking Legal Avenues for Telecoms

Airtel, on the other hand, has already made substantial payments, including ad hoc amounts toward its AGR liabilities, and now faces a policy environment in which further judicial remedies appear limited. Bharti Airtel's stance underscores the shrinking legal avenues for telecom operators on AGR dues, indicating a shift from litigation to negotiation and regulatory engagement for future relief.