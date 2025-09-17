Wait for 6 GHz Wi-Fi Band Extended in India

The government has said that there's a committee, and once the commitee gives its recommendations on the matter, the rules will be notified. Since there are no rules right now, the Wi-Fi services on the 6 GHz band won't be available for consumers in India.

If you are an Indian who has never been abroad, you have never experienced the 6 GHz band. The 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi services is common in many countries, but not in India. While there are Wi-Fi routers that support Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, they are pretty useless in the Indian market. This is because the government hasn't yet allowed Wi-Fi services on the 6 GHz band. The tech industry has called for the delicensing of the lower portion of 6 GHz band so that it can be useed for Wi-Fi services. However, the telcos have argued against it.




The government has said that there's a committee, and once the commitee gives its recommendations on the matter, the rules will be notified. Since there are no rules right now, the Wi-Fi services on the 6 GHz band won't be available for consumers in India.

Earlier, the telecom department had decided that it would delicense the lower portion of the 6 GHz band so that it can be used for Wi-Fi. However, the deadline to do so has been well surpassed. According to an ET report, the final rules on the matter won't come any time soon. The committee will see how the 6 GHz band is when there's satellite networks in play, and terrestrial networks too. If there are any interferences or not is what the committee ultimately wants to find out.

