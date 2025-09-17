5G Sabotage? Airtel Tower Equipment Theft Gang Busted in Punjab: Report

Reported by Kripa B 1

Punjab Police uncovers large-scale theft of telecom equipment from Airtel mobile towers; stolen 5G components sold for a fraction of their value.

Highlights

  • Punjab SIT arrests 61 people in telecom theft case.
  • GUC1 cards worth Rs 3–4 lakh sold for just Rs 20,000–25,000.
  • Culprits included ex-technicians and labourers.

Follow Us

5G Sabotage? Airtel Tower Equipment Theft Gang Busted in Punjab
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police has arrested 61 people and registered 95 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with large-scale thefts of telecom equipment from Airtel mobile towers across the state, officials said. DIG Rajpal Sandhu, chairman of the SIT that investigated the thefts, reportedly said a pattern of such incidents had been observed at mobile towers across the state since the beginning of 2025.

Also Read: Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly 69 Percent: Study




High-Value Airtel 5G Equipment Targeted

The accused had primarily targeted GUC1 Cards (Base Band Units), critical components for 4G and 5G signal transmission. Each unit, costing between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, was being sold to scrap dealers and other interested parties for as little as Rs 20,000–25,000.

"Following the reports of thefts involving high-value 5G infrastructure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. We worked in close coordination with district police units to apprehend the accused and make massive recoveries of stolen equipment," Sandhu was quoted as saying.

Thefts Executed in Under Two Minutes

“The entire theft operation was executed in under two minutes, after which the culprits fled the scene," Sandhu told The Indian Express. He added that those involved included former technicians, labourers, and others who had previously worked on these telecom towers.

Most incidents were reported from the Malwa region, followed by Doaba, with a few cases in Majha. Districts including Bathinda, Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Mansa, Ropar and Faridkot witnessed the highest number of thefts.

Also Read: Airtel Introduces Festive 2025 Perks: Google One Cloud, Apple Music, and OTT With Prepaid Plans

Technical Surveillance Cracks the Network

Police said the SIT relied on a mix of technical surveillance and human intelligence to crack the network involved in these thefts. "Further investigation is underway to unravel the entire chain of operations and to examine any possible insider involvement," Sandhu reportedly said.

The Punjab Police has warned against such activities and directed district police units to form dedicated crack teams. Officials said more arrests are expected as the probe continues.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

wtf is this man This shows how broken our society really is.

5G Sabotage? Airtel Tower Equipment Theft Gang Busted in Punjab:…

Faraz :

Yes.. We can see that screenshot is taken from speedtest history. You can open older speedtests in ookla app. Like…

Vodafone Idea Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan on September…

Rahul :

But time shows 00:02 ?

Vodafone Idea Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan on September…

Shubh :

Off topic: Vi has launched 5G in Dehradun from today, completing first phase of its 5G roullout

Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Solution Reduces Financial Losses for Customers by Nearly…

Faraz :

Jio might have reduced prices during entry for internet users.. but many 2G users were using stv plan between 30-50…

Airtel, Jio Not Going to Face Any Action Over Plan…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments