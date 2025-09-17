Tidal Wave Selects RANsemi Small Cell Platform for Private 5G in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Tidal Wave, a private 5G solutions company in India, has selected RANsemi's small cell platform for delivering private 5G in India. RANsemi is a British company that specialises in 5G Open RAN baseband technologies. According to a press release, Tidal Wave's private 5G solutions deliver cellular-grade wireless networks which are simple to deploy, resilient enough for complex, scalable on demand, and safe for critical environments such as port terminals and coal mines. The private 5G networks support logistics automation, and most importantly, enhances worker safety.




Tidal Wave has already worked with Coal India to deploy private 5G which delivered enhanced remote operations, real-time analytics, and improved worker safety across multiple mining sites.

"At Tidal Wave, we’re not just deploying private 5G – we’re building intelligent networks that sense, adapt, and safeguard in real time. Our long-standing relationship with RANsemi is advancing edge intelligence that supports safer, more reliable operations, from vast open-cast mines to sprawling port terminals," said, Parth Pokar, CTO at Tidal Wave.

Dr Doug Pulley, CTO at RANsemi, said, "Tidal Wave’s vision for industrial private networks aligns with our technology roadmap. By combining integrated small cells with our AI-for-the-RAN approach, this collaboration will enable networks to adapt in real time, bringing new levels of resilience, efficiency, and safety to some of the most demanding operational environments."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

