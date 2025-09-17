BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

According to a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official, BSNL will soon rollout 5G in Delhi and Mumbai. The timeline given by the official is December 2025. This means only a few months remain.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator is soon going to launch 5G for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai.
  • Both are major cities of India and also major markets for the country.
  • In Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL has already been testing 5G.

bsnl 5g rollout in december 2025 details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator is soon going to launch 5G for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai. Both are major cities of India and also major markets for the country. In Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL has already been testing 5G. There are reports of the telco testing both the 5G SA (standalone) and 5G NSA (non-standalone). However, no official word on this has come from BSNL.




According to a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official, BSNL will soon rollout 5G in Delhi and Mumbai. The timeline given by the official is December 2025. This means only a few months remain.

As per a report from The New Indian Express, the official said, "All the equipment is working fine without any issues; therefore, we estimate the commercial launch of 5G services in both cities by December 2025."

It is worth noting that competitors including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already launched 5G in these cities. Vodafone Idea has also joined this list much recently. Vodafone Idea rolled out 5G in Dehradun recently, covering plenty of areas in the country with 5G in the last few months. For Vodafone Idea, 5G rollout started with Mumbai earlier this year. Now it has reached a lot more cities.

The government wants BSNL to be able to compete with the private telcos. At the same time, the government wants that BSNL does so using indigenous network equipment end-to-end.

