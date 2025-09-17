Will iPhones Take Over in 2026

iPhones have been all the rage in the last few years in India. This is because of better financing schemes and offers on e-commerce platforms. In fact, people are also investing heavily on second hand iPhones. The iPhone 17 series was recently launched. In 2026, we expect that Apple would likely be again taking over the premium phone segment. This is due to several factors.









Read More - BSNL is Offering 2% Discount on Select Prepaid Plans

Firstly, now it is very easy to transfer data from Android to iOSand vice versa compared to several years back. Then, iOS ecosystem has received plenty of improvisations and innovations to give users a seamless experience of the iPhone. Add to this the base iPhone 17, which starts with 256GB now and is also bringing 120Hz refresh rate for the consumers. Earlier, the 256GB variants of iPhones started at around Rs 90,000 in India during launch.

iPhone 17 has a great camera system, one comparable to the iPhone 16 Pro if you remove the telephoto sensor. Then, Apple has worked on the front camera sensor as well. This front camera sensor is a major need of the consumers, as they take billions of selfies every year and shoot vlogs from their iPhones.

Read More - iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Out of Stock in India, US

iPhone 17 series is soon going to be available in India. Much recently, we did a comparison between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro to help you better decide which iPhone is a better choice for you. Read it below.

iPhone 17, as it gets into offers and sees its price go down will likely be one of the hottest selling phones of 2026 in India in the premium segment. Users are now spending more on their phones because of the need for creating content, and the best way to do it is the phone.