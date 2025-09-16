iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Out of Stock in India, US

Even though the new iPhones are not yet available in the open market, and can only be pre-ordered, the Cosmic Orange variant is arleady out of stock. The Cosmic Orange variant was introduced with the iPhone 17 series, and it is only available for the Pro variants. There's iPhone 17 Pro and then the iPhone 17 Pro Max, for which this colour variant will be available. The Cosmic Orange was a bold decision from the company, given that the internet has had a mixed reaction to the colour.









However, whatever the reaction of the internet was, the fact is that there's pretty high demand for the Cosmic Orange variant. The iPhone 17 Pro Max models in India can only be picked from the Apple Stores, and not online as of now. The Cosmic Orange variant is now not available for pre-orders any more.

The Cosmic Orange is what will highlight the uniqueness of the iPhone 17 Pro models. The company is trying to stock the colour variant back for the users in India and the United States (US). The iPhone 17 Pro starts in India for Rs 1,34,900 and then the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts in India for Rs 1,49,900.

This time, there are only three colour variants available with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max - Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. The base variant starts with 256GB of internal storage, while there are two more variants with 512GB and 1TB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also available with 2TB of internal storage.