MediaTek Announces 2nm Chip, to be Available in 2026

Reported by Tanuja K

For now, MediaTek is going to launch the Dimensity 9500 SoC for flagship phones. The Dimensity 9500 is likely to come first with the Vivo X300 series in October.

Highlights

  • MediaTek has just announced that it has successfully developed a chip using TSMC's (Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 2nm process.
  • TSMC's 2nm tech is the first to adopt nanosheet transistor structure.
  • This chip has been developed using the enhanced N2P process.

MediaTek, a global semi-conductor manfacturing company, has just announced that it has successfully developed a chip using TSMC's (Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 2nm process. TSMC's 2nm tech is the first to adopt nanosheet transistor structure. This chip has been developed using the enhanced N2P process. The chip is expected to go in production next year and be available in late 2026. It will likely be offered as the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC in 2026.




For now, MediaTek is going to launch the Dimensity 9500 SoC for flagship phones. The Dimensity 9500 is likely to come first with the Vivo X300 series in October. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC will be launched on September 22, 2025, 14 PM (local time, China).

The Dimensity 9500 is also expected to be quite powerful. The chipset will adopt a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU configuration made up of one Travis core clocked at 4.21 GHz, four Gelas cores at 2.7 GHz, and three Alto cores at 3.50 GHz. For now, the eyes of the market will be on the launch of the X300 series from Vivo.

The platform (Dimensity 9500) includes 16MB of L3 cache, NPU 9.0, SME instruction set support, and 10MB SLC. It is expected to come with 100 TOPS AI performance.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

