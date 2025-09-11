BSNL Gets Land in 930 Villages for Mobile Towers: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

For each of the tower sites, 200 square meters of land will be provided to BSNL for free of cost. This is in line with an earlier cabinet decision of November 29, 2022.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telco, has been alloted land in 930 villages of Maharashtra for tower expansion by the state government.
  • The government wants BSNL towers to reach rural towns of the state and thus land allotment has been approved.
  • It was initially decided that 2,751 villages were approved in April 2023, but then due to technical difficulties, a subsequent revised list of 930 villages was proposed by the state-run telco.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telco, has been alloted land in 930 villages of Maharashtra for tower expansion by the state government. The government wants BSNL towers to reach rural towns of the state and thus land allotment has been approved. BSNL had asked land from the local government for "ground-based towers and hoisting of equipment" for expanding 4G coverage, particularly in remote and tribal areas, according to PTI.




For each of the tower sites, 200 square meters of land will be provided to BSNL for free of cost. This is in line with an earlier cabinet decision of November 29, 2022. BSNL is rolling out indigenous 4G around India. It was initially decided that 2,751 villages were approved in April 2023, but then due to technical difficulties, a subsequent revised list of 930 villages was proposed by the state-run telco.

According to the annexure attached to the order, the allocation covers villages across 30 districts, including 73 in Parbhani, 70 in Nanded, 67 in Latur, 63 in Yavatmal, 61 in Amravati, 60 in Nashik, and 65 in Raigad. BSNL wants to roll out 5G soon as well. The telecom company wants to corner market share from the private telcos as soon as possible. That won't happen without the high-speed networks.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

