Airtel Plan that Offers 30GB Google Storage, Unlimited 5G Under Rs 400

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Bharti Airtel's Rs 379 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan offers unlimited 5G to the consumers. Along with this, there's Google Cloud storage of 30GB.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has a prepaid plan under Rs 400 with which users get Google cloud storage and unlimited 5G.
  • The telecom company offers 2GB of daily data with this plan.
  • This plan comes for Rs 379 only.

airtel plan that offers 30gb google storage

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has a prepaid plan under Rs 400 with which users get Google cloud storage and unlimited 5G. The telecom company offers 2GB of daily data with this plan. This plan comes for Rs 379 only. This is not a new offering from the company. The unlimited 5G is bundled with this plan because it offers 2GB of daily data to the users. Let's take a look at the benefits that this Rs 379 plan offers to the users.




Bharti Airtel Rs 379 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 379 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan offers unlimited 5G to the consumers. Along with this, there's Google Cloud storage of 30GB. But that's not all. Users will also get Apple Music free subscription access with the plan. Then, because of the partnership with Perplexity, Airtel users on the Rs 379 plan also comes with Perplexity Pro AI subscription. The service validity of this prepaid plan is one month.

This means that users will have to recharge with the next plan exactly on the same date of the next month as the date on which they recharged on the current month. This makes it very easier for the users to track their recharges and when it will expire for convenience of understanding. This plan is available for everyone in India. It will cost Rs 12 approximately every day.

Given the amount of benefits and the data this plan offers, our deduction is that this is a fairly priced plan in the current environment. Airtel also has other prepaid plans which offer Apple Music and Google One subscription to the users.

Expert Opinion

