Will Vodafone Idea Always Play the Catch Up Game?

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea is currently launching 5G in cities where Airtel and Jio already have extensive 5G reach. Jio, in fact, has rolled out 5G VoNR for everyone. This is something even Airtel hasn't done yet.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in India, is trying to catch up with the competition - Jio and Airtel.
  • Firstly, it was 4G network experience wherein Vi was trying to catch up and still is doing that.
  • So far, since Vodafone Cellular and Idea Limited have merged, the entity is playing the catch up game.

Follow Us

will vodafone idea always play the catch

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in India, is trying to catch up with the competition - Jio and Airtel. Firstly, it was 4G network experience wherein Vi was trying to catch up and still is doing that. Then, it's the 5G network rollout. So far, since Vodafone Cellular and Idea Limited have merged, the entity is playing the catch up game. This simply means that the competition is way ahead. But the question is, will the market dynamics always stay like this. Predicting future is not right, and so making a statement here to this question won't be right either.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Lucknow, After Kolkata

However, one thing is for sure. When it comes to the networks, debt, subscriber base, assets, in almost every department, Vi is behind Airtel and Jio. So yes, for the time being, it will have to play catch up. What's worrisome is that the telco is not being able to raise funds anymore. In 2024, the telco managed to raise money via equity. Post that, the plans were to raise money through debt. But that hasn't happened.

Vodafone Idea is currently launching 5G in cities where Airtel and Jio already have extensive 5G reach. Jio, in fact, has rolled out 5G VoNR for everyone. This is something even Airtel hasn't done yet. Vodafone Idea, without the help of funds, will not be able to compete with the telcos. The operators have a stiff competition going on, and Vi is not being able to compete head on. There are many areas where Vi has improved, but not enough for the business to make any material gains.

Read More - JioHome Offers Data Sachets Starting at Rs 555 Per Month

Vi's stock has fallen more than 50% year-to-date, and with the upcoming AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payments, the telco has its hands full. Vodafone Idea is reportedly looking to raise money via debt bonds, but no such confirmation from the company has come yet.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vineet chaudhary :

Vi has launched only in few areas of lucknow.

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Lucknow, After Kolkata

Sujata :

Can't agree more. I can't tolerate BSNL again even if it's free of cost, and even if BSNL pay me…

BSNL Re 1 Offer is a Great Call

Sudhakar :

Use your common sense. What will you do if you want that feature later on?. I am mobile phone user…

Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

shivraj :

The Ericsson Mobility Report 2021 forecasted that India would have 500 million 5G subscriptions and an average of 50 GB…

5G Subscribers in India Grow to 365 Million in Q1…

SCKPA :

I had my own router and ONU. For this, I took ?3009 (3M+3M) 140mbps. I had to pay the fiber…

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments