JioHome Offers Data Sachets Starting at Rs 555 Per Month

JioHome's Rs 555 plan comes with 1000GB of data. The speed of this data will be the same as the plan you have subscribed to. So for example, if you have subscribed to the 30 Mbps speed plan, then this 1000GB of data will also come with 30 Mbps of speed.

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers customers data sachets starting at Rs 555 per month.
  • The data sachets are something fiber users won't care about.
  • This is because JioHome's AirFiber connections come with plans that offer 1TB of data.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers customers data sachets starting at Rs 555 per month. The data sachets are something fiber users won't care about. But the AirFiber users, especially the ones who consume plenty of data, will care very much about the data sachets. This is because JioHome's AirFiber connections come with plans that offer 1TB of data. With the fiber connections, there is 3.3TB monthly data bundled. There are two data sachets here for the JioHome users, they cost Rs 555 and Rs 1555.




Note that the plans will attract further GST. Let's take a look at their benefits.

JioHome Rs 555 Plan

JioHome's Rs 555 plan comes with 1000GB of data. The speed of this data will be the same as the plan you have subscribed to. So for example, if you have subscribed to the 30 Mbps speed plan, then this 1000GB of data will also come with 30 Mbps of speed.

JioHome Rs 1555 Plan

The Rs 1555 plan from JioHome comes with 3000GB of data. The 3000GB that users will get will be also the same speed as their regular plan. Note that for these data sachets to work, the user needs to have an active JioHome connection.

There are no other data benefits or OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan. The Rs 555 plan will get users another 1TB of data for consumption, while with the Rs 1555 plan users will get 3TB of data. The plans are available for JioHome users on the website of Reliance Jio and the official mobile app of Jio.

Note that the unused data will expire once the current billing cycle ends for the users. So recharge carefully looking at your data needs, as the data won't be carried forward to the next month. You will have to recharge again the next month if you want morre data.

