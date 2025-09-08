iPhone 17 Series Battery Details Surface

Reported by Tanuja K 0

According to the details found on 3C certification database, the iPhone 17 Air will have a 3036mAh battery. It will be super interesting to see how this battery size will perform for the users.

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone 17 series is soon going to be official.
  • The company is launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, 10:30 PM IST.
  • The upcoming series will have four phones likely - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Follow Us

iphone 17 series battery details surface

Apple's iPhone 17 series is soon going to be official. The company is launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, 10:30 PM IST. The upcoming series will have four phones likely - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Now, ahead of the launch of the new devices, the battery details of the phones have surfaced. The details were shared by ShrimpApplePro on X.




Read More - Nothing to its First Store Soon in India

According to the details found on 3C certification database, the iPhone 17 Air will have a 3036mAh battery. It will be super interesting to see how this battery size will perform for the users. Note that this is the battery size for the variant which will come with a SIM slot. Then there will also be an eSIM only variant, which will have a slightly bigger battery  of 3149mAh.

Then there will be the Pro variants. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with 3988mAh (SIM variant) and 4252mAh (eSIM variant). The biggest battery, of course, will be on the iPhone 17 Pro. There were will be two variants again - 4823mAh (SIM variant), and 5088mAh (eSIM). This would be the first time that an iPhone will have a 5000mAh battery. This would represent an 8% increase in the battery capacity of iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Read More - OnePlus and Hasselblad are Done as Company Brings DetailMax Engine

The iPhone 17 series will likely feature a C1 modem. This modem was first featured on the iPhone 16e.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Wait for Realme GT 8 Pro and iQOO 15 as compared to OnePlus 15.

Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel…

TheAndroidFreak :

Toh mein kya jhoot bol Raha hoon......

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

TheAndroidFreak :

Modem affects till certain extent.

Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel…

shivraj roy :

u need pay 99Rs extra for VoNR - Airtel probably

Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

Shaji pappan :

Recently travelled 1000km from Karnataka to Kerala found most places are covered, only sad part is there is no volte…

BSNL Rs 485 Plans Offers 72 Days Validity and More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments