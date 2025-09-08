iphone 17 series battery details surface

Apple's iPhone 17 series is soon going to be official. The company is launching the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, 10:30 PM IST. The upcoming series will have four phones likely - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Now, ahead of the launch of the new devices, the battery details of the phones have surfaced. The details were shared by ShrimpApplePro on X.

According to the details found on 3C certification database, the iPhone 17 Air will have a 3036mAh battery. It will be super interesting to see how this battery size will perform for the users. Note that this is the battery size for the variant which will come with a SIM slot. Then there will also be an eSIM only variant, which will have a slightly bigger battery of 3149mAh.

Then there will be the Pro variants. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with 3988mAh (SIM variant) and 4252mAh (eSIM variant). The biggest battery, of course, will be on the iPhone 17 Pro. There were will be two variants again - 4823mAh (SIM variant), and 5088mAh (eSIM). This would be the first time that an iPhone will have a 5000mAh battery. This would represent an 8% increase in the battery capacity of iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 series will likely feature a C1 modem. This modem was first featured on the iPhone 16e.