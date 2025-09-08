Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel 5G, But Matches the 16e on Vi

Reported by Tanuja K 4

Ookla data shows iPhone 16 is faster on Jio and Airtel 5G, while iPhone 16e matches performance on Vi’s limited 5G network.

Highlights

  • iPhone 16 leads on Jio’s 5G SA network, thanks to carrier aggregation and multi-band spectrum (700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, 26 GHz)
  • On Airtel’s NSA 5G, median speeds are similar, but iPhone 16 outperforms the iPhone 16e at the 90th percentile.
  • Vodafone Idea shows little difference between the two iPhones, with iPhone 16e even slightly ahead at median speeds.

Follow Us

explained iphone16 faster jio airtel 5g matches vi
Apple’s iPhone 16 series has not only captured attention for its new design and features but also sparked debate over performance differences between the standard iPhone 16, powered by Qualcomm’s modem, and the iPhone 16e, which debuts Apple’s in house C1 modem. In India, those differences become clearer when tested against the country’s three major 5G operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data for Q2–Q3 2025, network capability plays a decisive role in which modem performs better. On Jio and Airtel, the iPhone 16 consistently edges ahead, while on Vi the iPhone 16e often matches or even surpasses it. The findings highlight how the quality of the 5G network can determine whether Apple’s own modem can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Qualcomm.




Jio: Building for Standalone 5G

Jio has invested heavily in creating a nationwide 5G standalone (SA) network, the only one of its kind in India. Its approach combines 700 MHz low-band spectrum for broad coverage, 3.5 GHz mid-band for capacity, and 26 GHz mmWave for ultra-high speeds in select locations. By integrating massive MIMO and advanced carrier aggregation, Jio allows devices like the iPhone 16 to connect across multiple spectrum bands at once.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Enables Pan-India VoNR on Indigenous 5G Core

This network architecture plays directly to Qualcomm’s strengths. At both the median speed what the typical user experiences and at the 90th percentile, representing the top 10% of fastest results, the iPhone 16 shows a clear lead. In essence, Jio’s robust and flexible spectrum strategy highlights the advantage of Qualcomm’s modem over Apple’s C1.

Airtel: Non-Standalone, But Still Powerful

Airtel’s rollout has followed the non-standalone (NSA) model, anchored to its 4G infrastructure. Even so, Airtel has implemented carrier aggregation in key circles, enabling faster connections when multiple spectrum bands are combined.

Also read: Airtel Makes Mesh WiFi Affordable with Coverage+ Service at Rs 99 Per Month

Here too, the iPhone 16 maintains an advantage, particularly at the higher 90th percentile speeds. Median speeds between the two iPhones remain nearly identical, but in areas where Airtel’s aggregation is strongest, the Qualcomm modem in the iPhone 16 stretches ahead. Airtel may not match Jio’s SA depth, but its spectrum strategy ensures users of the iPhone 16 see better performance in demanding conditions.

Vi: No Clear Winner

Vodafone Idea’s network tells a different story. With a smaller 5G footprint and limited use of advanced aggregation techniques, Vi does not provide the same environment for Qualcomm’s modem to demonstrate its edge. At the median level, the iPhone 16e occasionally even outperforms the iPhone 16. At the 90th percentile, the difference is negligible, leaving both models essentially neck and neck.

Also Read: Vi Business Expands Enterprise Clients Amid 4G, 5G Network Transformation: Report

This makes Vi the one network where Apple’s C1 modem holds its own without disadvantage, raising questions about how much of the performance debate comes down to hardware versus network maturity.

What Consumers Should Know

For Indian users, the report underscores an important point: a smartphone’s performance is only as good as the network it runs on. On Jio and Airtel, the iPhone 16 provides a clear edge for those chasing the fastest possible 5G speeds. For Vi customers, however, both the iPhone 16 and 16e deliver virtually the same experience, making the more affordable 16e a practical choice.

The findings also mirror trends seen internationally. In the US, Ookla noted similar results with T-Mobile, where advanced networks exposed Qualcomm’s modem advantage. Simpler or less developed networks, meanwhile, showed little difference between Qualcomm and Apple’s solutions.

The Bigger Picture

Apple’s shift to its own modem technology has been closely watched, and India’s results reveal the complexities involved. On advanced networks, Qualcomm still has the upper hand. But on networks without high levels of aggregation, Apple’s C1 modem keeps pace.

As 5G matures in India, and as Vi expands its deployment, the balance may shift further. For now, though, the iPhone 16 remains the device that can squeeze the most out of Jio and Airtel’s networks, while the iPhone 16e shows that Apple’s in-house modem can hold firm on less demanding infrastructure.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Wait for Realme GT 8 Pro and iQOO 15 as compared to OnePlus 15.

Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel…

TheAndroidFreak :

Toh mein kya jhoot bol Raha hoon......

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

TheAndroidFreak :

Modem affects till certain extent.

Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel…

shivraj roy :

u need pay 99Rs extra for VoNR - Airtel probably

Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

Shaji pappan :

Recently travelled 1000km from Karnataka to Kerala found most places are covered, only sad part is there is no volte…

BSNL Rs 485 Plans Offers 72 Days Validity and More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments