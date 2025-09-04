Airtel Makes Mesh WiFi Affordable with Coverage+ Service at Rs 99 Per Month



Bharti Airtel with its Coverage+ Wi-Fi Extender service priced at Rs 99 per month, the telecom major has positioned itself as more than just a connectivity provider it aims to be the backbone of seamless digital living.

Moving Beyond Traditional Extenders

Wi-Fi dead zones are a common frustration in Indian households, particularly in larger homes and apartments with thick concrete walls. Traditional extenders offered partial relief, but they came with compromises: directional coverage, weaker signals, and the inconvenience of manually switching between networks.

Airtel’s Coverage+ solution takes a different approach. It is built on a mesh Wi-Fi model, where pods are strategically placed across a home and communicate with both the main router and each other. This creates a self-healing, adaptive network that ensures consistent coverage across spaces as large as 4,000 sq ft. A premium version caters to even larger properties, including multi-floor residences.

The Value Proposition

At Rs 99 per month plus a refundable deposit of Rs 1000, Bharti Airtel is making what was once considered a premium technology accessible to the mass market. Each Coverage+ pod supports over 60 devices simultaneously, meeting the needs of households now filled with smart TVs, gaming consoles, IoT appliances, and laptops running video calls.

Perhaps the most user-friendly aspect is its simplicity: a single SSID and password across the entire home. Devices automatically switch to the strongest pod, offering a seamless experience whether one is working from the study, streaming in the living room, or gaming in the bedroom.

Airtel’s Strategic Play

While Airtel launched Coverage+ some time ago, the Rs 99 pricing underscores its broader strategy in India’s fiercely competitive broadband market. Reliance Jio is expanding aggressively with JioFiber and AirFiber. By contrast, Airtel is doubling down on quality of service, differentiating itself with a managed, premium-grade Wi-Fi experience at a nominal cost.

This model also boosts customer stickiness. For a small recurring fee, subscribers become more reliant on Airtel’s infrastructure not just for internet access but for reliable, household-wide coverage. In effect, Airtel is transforming its fiber customers into ecosystem users.

Why Mesh Wi-Fi Matters Now

Globally, mesh Wi-Fi has gained traction as hybrid work, streaming, and online learning created demand for stable connectivity throughout homes. In India, these needs are amplified by larger family sizes, multiple devices under one roof, and structural barriers like thick walls that weaken traditional signals.

By offering Coverage+ at a price point as low as Rs 99, Airtel reduces the need for customers to invest in expensive third-party mesh systems. What was once an aspirational upgrade has now become an affordable utility.

Looking Ahead

As India accelerates its digital adoption, with more households relying on cloud gaming, remote work, and smart devices, Wi-Fi is no longer just about bringing the internet to the front door it is about ensuring reliable coverage in every corner of the home.

For Airtel, Coverage+ strengthens its position in the broadband market, turning affordability and reliability into competitive advantages. For consumers, it eliminates dead zones and delivers the convenience of a frictionless online experience. And for the industry, it marks a shift toward managed Wi-Fi as a standard expectation rather than a luxury.

At just Rs 99 a month, Airtel is not only solving a connectivity problem it is redefining what home internet should look like in India’s digital decade.