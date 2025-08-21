Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

These are the plans that users from Airtel can get right now. Reliance Jio has removeed its 1.5GB daily data plan. This is not good for the consumers if Airtel also decides to do the same.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator has six prepaid plans with which users will get 1.5GB of daily data.
  • The company has six plans with which users get 1.5GB of daily data.
  • The plans start at Rs 349 and range up to Rs 929.

Follow Us

bharti airtel 15gb daily data plans listed

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator has six prepaid plans with which users will get 1.5GB of daily data. The company has six plans with which users get 1.5GB of daily data. The plans start at Rs 349 and range up to Rs 929. These plans are specially in focus because they are what users go for if they want value plans with validity in today's world. Let's take a look at these plans and the benefits.




Read More - Airtel will Remove Rs 249 Plan at Midnight

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Bharti Airtel's 1.5GB daily data plans:

  • Rs 349 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 28 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, and free hellotunes.
  • Rs 579 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 56 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, Xstream Play free, and free hellotunes.
  • Rs 619 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 60 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, Xstream Play free, and free hellotunes.
  • Rs 799 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 77 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, and free hellotunes.
  • Rs 859 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 84 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, and free hellotunes.
  • Rs 929 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 90 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, Xstream Play free, and free hellotunes.

Read More - Reliance Jio Entry Level Postpaid Plan with 5G

These are the plans that users from Airtel can get right now. Reliance Jio has removeed its 1.5GB daily data plan. This is not good for the consumers if Airtel also decides to do the same. With Airtel, the Rs 799 plan offers 77 days validity, with Jio, it used to offer 84 days of validity. The coming few days are going to be pretty interesting as telcos are likely going to make changes to their offerings to boost their average revenue per user (ARPU) in the short-term without any direct tariff hikes.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Cryogenic :

I don't know, even in my city centre, Vi gives more than 25-30 Mbps during peak hours, while here, Vi…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Cryogenic :

Nope, there is no 249 plan in Vi app , also I use Vi app to recharge and there is…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

abhijith :

Okay

BSNL Revenues Go Up 14.51% YoY in Q1 FY26

abhijith :

Myself motog45, iPhone xr, iphone15. Three phones given mess on normal bsnl sim. As a testing mode i used IR…

BSNL Revenues Go Up 14.51% YoY in Q1 FY26

Faraz :

Airtel 249 plan officially offered 24 days validity only. Now both Vi and Airtel offer 1.5 GB per day at…

Airtel will Remove Rs 249 Plan at Midnight

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments