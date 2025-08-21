Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator has six prepaid plans with which users will get 1.5GB of daily data. The company has six plans with which users get 1.5GB of daily data. The plans start at Rs 349 and range up to Rs 929. These plans are specially in focus because they are what users go for if they want value plans with validity in today's world. Let's take a look at these plans and the benefits.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Bharti Airtel's 1.5GB daily data plans:

Rs 349 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 28 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, and free hellotunes.

Rs 579 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 56 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, Xstream Play free, and free hellotunes.

Rs 619 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 60 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, Xstream Play free, and free hellotunes.

Rs 799 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 77 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, and free hellotunes.

Rs 859 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 84 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, and free hellotunes.

Rs 929 Plan - unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5GB daily data, 90 days validity, Perplexity Pro AI, Xstream Play free, and free hellotunes.

These are the plans that users from Airtel can get right now. Reliance Jio has removeed its 1.5GB daily data plan. This is not good for the consumers if Airtel also decides to do the same. With Airtel, the Rs 799 plan offers 77 days validity, with Jio, it used to offer 84 days of validity. The coming few days are going to be pretty interesting as telcos are likely going to make changes to their offerings to boost their average revenue per user (ARPU) in the short-term without any direct tariff hikes.