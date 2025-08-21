Bharti Hexacom Shareholders Clear Rs 1,134 Crore Tower Sale to Indus Towers

Despite opposition from TCIL, 88.28 percent of shareholders back related-party transaction at AGM.

Highlights

  • Bharti Hexacom to sell mobile towers to Indus Towers for Rs 1,134 crore.
  • Resolution passed with 88.28 percent shareholder approval at the 30th AGM.
  • TCIL, holding 15 percent stake, opposed the deal citing valuation concerns.

Bharti Hexacom Shareholders Clear Rs 1,134 Crore Tower Sale to Indus Towers
Bharti Hexacom has received approval from the majority shareholders to sell its mobile towers to Indus Towers for Rs 1,134 crore. The resolution, classified as a material related-party transaction, was cleared at the company's 30th annual general meeting (AGM) with 88.28 percent of votes in favour, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Majority Approval at AGM

The Bharti Airtel group shared that its resolution "to approve material related party transactions with Indus Towers Limited, a related party" has been approved with 88.28 percent votes at the annual general meeting.

Opposition from TCIL

However, the deal faced opposition from state-run Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL), which holds a 15 percent stake in Bharti Hexacom. TCIL raised concerns over the valuation of the assets, PTI reported, citing sources.

The transaction involves transferring tower assets to Indus Towers Limited, a related party within the Bharti Airtel group. According to the postal ballot notice dated February 14, the deal value was fixed at Rs 1,134.1 crore. Shareholder approval for the proposal was first obtained on March 16. The company, in an update on April 9, shared that TCIL had requested to start the process afresh as per its requirement.

Voting Results

The final voting results released after the AGM showed that while the proposal was passed with a majority, about 2.5 per cent of public non-institutional shareholders voted against the resolution.

