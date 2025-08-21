Jio Rs 799 Plan is Still Available, Here’s the Thing

Reliance Jio's Rs 799 plan is still available. Here's the thing. The Rs 799 plan, we thought is gone as we couldn't see it on the website anymore. Turns out, it was hidden, but very much still there. If you are looking for the plan in the 1.5GB daily data section, you won't find it there. You need to manually search for the plan in the MyJio app, and voila, you will find it. The Rs 799 plan is also available in the third-party recharge apps such as CRED, PhonePe, and we have verified this.

Reliance Jio may have been working on the website and this could be a result of a glitch or an error. The telco is still very much offering the plan to the users and they can continue to recharge with it. However, it remains to be seen how soon they will fix this error on the website and the MyJio app so that the plan is also visible under the 1.5GB daily data section.

The telecom operator recently removed the Rs 249 plan from its pnline offerings, and users are not happy with this change. The only way users can recharge with the Rs 249 plan is that if they go to a Jio store and recharge with it. The plan is no longer available online on the MyJio app or the website. Following in the footsteps of Jio, Bharti Airtel also decided to remove this plan from its offerings. The telcos want users to recharge with more expensive plans so that they can see a material improvement in their overall revenues, resulting in a bettery average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

Reliance Jio and other telcos are expected to make more changes in the coming weeks and months to their plans to increasing ARPU.