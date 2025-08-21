Jio Rs 799 Plan is Still Available, Here’s the Thing

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio may have been working on the website and this could be a result of a glitch or an error. The telco is still very much offering the plan to the users and they can continue to recharge with it.

Highlights

  • The Rs 799 plan from Jio, we thought is gone as we couldn't see it on the website anymore.
  • Turns out, it was hidden, but very much still there.
  • If you are looking for the plan in the 1.5GB daily data section, you won't find it there.

Follow Us

jio rs 799 plan is still available

Reliance Jio's Rs 799 plan is still available. Here's the thing. The Rs 799 plan, we thought is gone as we couldn't see it on the website anymore. Turns out, it was hidden, but very much still there. If you are looking for the plan in the 1.5GB daily data section, you won't find it there. You need to manually search for the plan in the MyJio app, and voila, you will find it. The Rs 799 plan is also available in the third-party recharge apps such as CRED, PhonePe, and we have verified this.




Read More - Bharti Airtel 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Reliance Jio may have been working on the website and this could be a result of a glitch or an error. The telco is still very much offering the plan to the users and they can continue to recharge with it. However, it remains to be seen how soon they will fix this error on the website and the MyJio app so that the plan is also visible under the 1.5GB daily data section.

Read More - BSNL Revenues Go Up 14.51% YoY in Q1 FY26

The telecom operator recently removed the Rs 249 plan from its pnline offerings, and users are not happy with this change. The only way users can recharge with the Rs 249 plan is that if they go to a Jio store and recharge with it. The plan is no longer available online on the MyJio app or the website. Following in the footsteps of Jio, Bharti Airtel also decided to remove this plan from its offerings. The telcos want users to recharge with more expensive plans so that they can see a material improvement in their overall revenues, resulting in a bettery average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

Reliance Jio and other telcos are expected to make more changes in the coming weeks and months to their plans to increasing ARPU.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Siva , Chennai, TN :

799 plan listed under 'value' section in Jio site. Please check

Jio Removes Rs 799 Prepaid Plan

Abhijith :

All will be in place soon bro ! Hope good !

Jio Removes Rs 799 Prepaid Plan

Abhijith :

lol …

Jio Removes Rs 799 Prepaid Plan

Abhijith :

No worries soon you can !

Jio Removes Rs 799 Prepaid Plan

Cryogenic :

I don't know, even in my city centre, Vi gives more than 25-30 Mbps during peak hours, while here, Vi…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments