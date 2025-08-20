BSNL Revenues Go Up 14.51% YoY in Q1 FY26

Reported by Tanuja K

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported its revenue from operations go up by 14.51% YoY to Rs 5,026.4 crore in Q1 FY26.
  • The telco had posted a net profit of Rs 260 and Rs 280 crores in the previous two quarters.
  • However, in Q1, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,049 crore.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has reported its revenue from operations go up by 14.51% YoY to Rs 5,026.4 crore in Q1 FY26. The telco had posted a net profit of Rs 260 and Rs 280 crores in the previous two quarters. However, in Q1, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,049 crore. This is lower than Rs 1,542 crore net loss which the company had posted a year back.




The rise in revenues is a good sign for the company. It will help in increasing average revenue per user (ARPU). The expenses of the company fell sequentially by 9.4% to Rs 6,840 crore. This means while the revenues are going up, expenses are going down. It shows that the company is becoming more agile and efficient in its operations to maximise its return.

BSNL is currently focused on completing its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites, but this has already taken far too much time. The next goal for the company would be to roll out 5G in select parts. The 5G testing is already going on in circles such as New Delhi. The telco's earnings before interest, taxes, deprecitation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged to Rs 1,501.9 crore.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.



Expert Opinion

