Vodafone Idea New CEO Abhijit Kishore, What to Know

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has a new CEO from today, i.e., Abhijit Kishore. This is not an easy position to handle, but we trust that Abhijit knows what he is doing, here's why. Abhijit Kishore bring a ton of experience with him to the table. He started in the telecom industry back in 2007 with Reliance Communications. He worked there for two years, and moved on to Tata Telecommunications, where he stayed for six years, till 2015. In this time span, Abhijit worked several roles, learning and gaining experience.

Then, in March 2015, Kishore joined Vodafone Cellular and worked as the Business Head for Kerala circle. He managed this role for about two years, and then shifted to Gujarat, with the same responsibility. In 2020, Vodafone Idea appointed Kishore as the new Chief Enterprise Officer, a seat at the big table in the company. Very quickly, in November 2021, Kishore was appointed as the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of the telco, and by this time, Vodafone Cellular had become Vodafone Idea Limited and was led by Ravinder Takkar.

Kishore served as the COO of the company from November 2021 to August 2025. Now, he is the new CEO. It has been more than a decade for Kishore with Vi. He seems like a genuinely good candidate to fill the role of the CEO. Now, he leads the ship, and it is not an easy time to takeover as AGR dues are soon going to be payable.

But this is also the time when Abhijit can further prove his mantle. If he can steer the company towards a positive, that will be a huge win. Abhijit has been appointed as the CEO for the next three years, meaning, his term would end in 2028, unless, him and the board decides that he should continue further.

At TelecomTalk, we wish Abhijit Kishore all the best for this role!