Vodafone Idea Partners with IBM to Drive AI-Led Managed Services Transformation



Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, announced a strategic collaboration with IBM aimed at streamlining operations, enhancing service reliability, and accelerating digital initiatives through artificial intelligence (AI) and a unified DevOps model powered by automation.

AI Innovation Hub to Modernize IT

As part of the partnership, Vi said the key to the effort is the newly established AI Innovation Hub, which brings together experts from both companies to co-create AI solutions, automation tools, and digital accelerators aimed at continuously modernizing Vi's IT and business processes. According to the official release, the AI Innovation Hub will work closely with the unified DevOps team to identify effective ways to infuse AI into Vi's development and operations functions.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Set to Finalise IT Outsourcing Deals, Reducing Dependence on IBM

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi, said the collaboration marks a "pivotal milestone" in the company's digital journey. "It reflects our commitment to AI-led innovation and our ambition to drive accelerated growth through intelligent decision-making and automation. The AI Innovation Hub will play a critical role in modernizing our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles, setting new benchmarks for the telecom industry," he added.

Through the partnership, Vi aims to deliver smarter digital experiences, improve IT agility, and unlock new revenue opportunities. The AI-enabled unified DevOps implementation will leverage IBM's global partner ecosystem, industry expertise, and digital accelerators to support continuous innovation and strengthen the company's long-term digital resilience.

Insights on Digital Transformation

Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner at IBM Consulting, Asia Pacific, highlighted India's dynamic telecom landscape. "India's telecom sector stands at the crossroads of surging data consumption, rapid digital transformation, and large-scale 5G deployments. In this dynamic landscape, our collaboration with Vi allows IBM to serve as a strategic enabler to help modernize the organization's IT ecosystem, enhance operational efficiencies, and fast-track their digital transformation. Vi's AI Innovation Hub is a testament to the power of co-creation, where IBM consultants can provide best practices and support efforts to build a future-ready digital foundation powered by AI and automation," she said.

Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner at IBM Consulting India and South Asia, noted, "Vi and IBM have had a rich, collaborative association going strong for more than 17 years. Our recent collaboration with Vi marks a significant step in redefining how AI and automation can transform telecom operations at scale. With the AI Innovation Hub and unified DevOps execution, we're bringing together the best of IBM's global expertise to help Vi deliver superior customer experiences, drive innovation, and strengthen digital resilience for the future."

Impact on Customer Experience

In a joint statement, IBM said that, with AI at the core of its transformation, Vi is driving faster time-to-market through unified DevOps implementation. "By tapping IBM's expertise in AI and digital transformation, the company is unlocking new growth opportunities and establishing a more resilient IT ecosystem. These collaborative efforts will help enable the design and adoption of rapid and seamless digital experiences, underscoring the power of AI in enhancing customer-centric service delivery," the company added.