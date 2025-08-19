Vodafone Idea Partners IBM for AI Managed Services

Reported by Tanuja K

This partnership with IBM will allow Vi to unlock new revenue opportunities by enhancing its IT agility. The company will be able to deliver smarter digital experiences.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), on Tuesday has announced a new strategic partnership with IBM to improve operations using artificial intelligence (AI).
  • The telco will leverage the IBM's expertise in the AI field to improve service reliability, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.
  • The AI Innovation Hub will work closely with the unified DevOps team to find effective avenues of infusing AI into the development and operations function of Vi.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), on Tuesday has announced a new strategic partnership with IBM to improve operations using artificial intelligence (AI). The telco will leverage the IBM's expertise in the AI field to improve service reliability, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience. In a release, the company explained that the key here is the newly established AI Innovation Hub, which is designed to continously modernise Vi's IT and business processes. The AI Innovation Hub will work closely with the unified DevOps team to find effective avenues of infusing AI into the development and operations function of Vi.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Users Lose 5G from Base Plan

Jabir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "The AI Innovation Hub will play a critical role in modernising our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles, setting new benchmarks for the telecom industry."

Read More - Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Agra

"India’s telecom sector stands at the crossroads of surging data consumption, rapid digital transformation, and large-scale 5G deployments. In this dynamic landscape, our collaboration with Vi allows IBM to serve as a strategic enabler to help modernize the organization’s IT ecosystem, enhance operational efficiencies, and fast-track their digital transformation," said Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific.

How much will this partnership result in scaling revenues for Vi in the future is hard to say for now. However, the companies claim that due to AI at the core of this transformation, Vi is driving faster time-t0-market through unified DevOps implementation. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more such developments of the telecom and tech industry.





Expert Opinion

