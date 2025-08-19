Redmi 15 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15 5G in India. This is an affordable smartphone and packs a huge battery. The device is geared to offer value, and looks like a very aggressive offering. The phone is promised two years of Android OS updates and runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out of the box. It also brings AI (artificial intelligence) features such as AI Sky, AI Erase, Gemini Live, and Circle to Search for users. Let's take a look at the complete details of the device including its price and specifications.

Redmi 15 5G Price in India

Redmi 15 5G's is available in three memory variants in India:

6GB+128GB = Rs 14,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 15,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 16,999

The phone will be available in three colours - Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. It will go on sale from August 28, 2025 from Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and more retail partners.

Redmi 15 5G Specifications in India

Redmi 15 5G comes with a large 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with support up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2). The RAM can be expanded by another 8GB.

The phone has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. It supports features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, and AI Beauty. There's an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

In the battery department, the phone comes with a 7000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The phone can deliver up to 55 hours of cal time or 13.5 hours of performance when on standby mode. There's support for 18W reverse fast-charging to. The company claims that the battery retains 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charging cycles, which is impressive.